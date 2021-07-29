In the Carroll case, the department accepted Trump’s argument that his disparaging comments about Carroll while he was president were within the broad scope of his responsibilities. Even recognizing the department’s legal duty to defend federal officials and to consider the implications of its actions for future presidents facing charges of wrongdoing, I strongly disagreed with that decision: Accusing someone of lying about your actions before you became president, as Trump did with Carroll’s rape accusation, cannot automatically fall within the scope of your presidential employment.