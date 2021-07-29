It is not a matter of the West’s cultural superiority but rather its unusual history. Countries in other parts of the world have been able to strike a similar balance — India, South Korea, Costa Rica. But the corridor is narrow, and understanding that helps us to recognize the fragility of liberal democracy. That is why, in the late 1990s, while we were cheering as countries across the globe were holding elections, I identified the phenomenon of “illiberal democracy,” places where elected leaders were systematically abusing power, depriving people of their rights and hollowing out the essence of liberal, constitutional government. Since then, unfortunately, that list has gotten much longer, including Western countries such as Hungary, established democracies such as India, and some, such as Russia, that have simply morphed into dictatorships.