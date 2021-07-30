About 20 minutes later, another 4D alert arrived concerning an armed robbery by two men in the 4500 block of 14th Street NW — a straight line south of where I was sitting.
The same night, on the other side of town, police responded to the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE, where they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to The Post. Another man believed to have been wounded in the incident turned up at a hospital.
Wednesday night’s activity followed the afternoon shooting of Dimitrie Jackson, 31, of Southeast D.C., who was found inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Returning to Bowser’s Public Safety Update, I read what the city already knows: that homicides are up, not just by 3 percent over 2020, but 19 percent compared with the same time two years ago. Bowser added a side note: “Compared to the same time last year, the District has witnessed fewer gunshot wound victims, but their injuries have proven more fatal.” How to explain? More lethal weapons? Improved marksmanship?
The data, however, pales in importance to the thrust of Bowser’s report, which is:
- The courts and U.S. attorney’s office are falling down on the job of holding criminals responsible and delivering justice for violent crime victims. The mayor laid out statistics to support her point: Federal prosecutors report that more than 2,300 matters await formal charges, operating with only two grand juries, as compared with five pre-covid-19. D.C. Superior Court has a 74 percent increase in pending criminal cases vs. two years ago.
- The stretched-thin Metropolitan Police Department is having a hard time maintaining its presence in neighborhoods hit hardest by violence because the department was slapped with a “$15 million Council-led budget reduction,” causing the pipeline for hiring police to be “ground to nearly a halt.”
And,
- Bowser’s not going to take it anymore, announcing that she is sending an $11 million supplemental budget request to the council for a vote Aug. 3 for the hiring and training of 170 additional police officers — 20 this fiscal year, and 150 next.
At which point, we should pause.
The center of Bowser’s critique of the criminal justice system is that judges and prosecutors are letting violent criminal suspects back on the streets. Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring has produced her own rebuttal, maintaining that the courts have been up and running, even as covid-19 engulfed the city.
Intrepid local reporters such as Washington City Paper’s Mitch Ryals and NBC4’s Mark Segraves have been dogged in their search for data to back up Bowser’s charge. I, too, have been after the MPD, Bowser’s office and the U.S. attorney’s office to obtain real — not hypothetical or fictional — examples of suspects charged with crimes who reoffended before their cases were resolved. I have also pressed D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine’s office for similar information on youth offenders. And I have watched in amazement at how they dance away from the subject.
But Dance Time is over. Guns keep firing and bodies keep dropping, and the mayhem is not limited to certain Zip codes.
Tuesday will be an important day in the District’s rendezvous with crime. Should the D.C. Council, as Bowser demands, add $11 million to the budget for more police?
No question, many residents, especially in hard-hit neighborhoods, want to see more officers.
But that’s not the main question the mayor — or those carrying the ball for her on Tuesday — must address. They must answer how the addition of 170 — as opposed to 200 or 125 — officers will reduce homicides and robberies. That entails also addressing the issue of reducing the size of the MPD, for reasons recommended by the D.C. Police Reform Commission.
I close with the story of “Fatz,” “Cheese,” “E-Bug,” “L,” “Juice,” “Black,” “B-Dot,” “Meat Head,” “Ant,” “Dey Dey” and “Kee Tay.”
They are the nicknames of people arrested by the FBI and D.C. police, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, “on federal charges stemming from an investigation into a drug trafficking network based in Southeast D.C. that sold cocaine, crack cocaine, Fentanyl PCP, and other drugs.”
An additional individual whose name is blacked out in the indictment was also arrested on related charges, according to the release.
Along with the drugs seized following the six-month investigation, the authorities reportedly recovered 10 firearms and more than $2,500 in cash.
The alleged drug ring was primarily based in the areas of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and Malcolm X Avenue SE, police said.
If that location rings a bell with you, maybe it’s because that is the same area where 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was killed, and her mother, father and three other people wounded, in a drive-by shooting on July 16.
The clanging might possibly be getting even louder with news from D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III that Nyiah’s family might have been targeted by the shooter, because her father, Nico Griffin, or “Cheese,” is reportedly one of the 12 alleged drug-ring members who were arrested.
“Her father was out there in the block, it was after 11 o’clock at night, he ended up getting shot, he’s part of this indictment,” Contee told reporters. "I think you move from the realm of possibility to the realm of probability.”
Meanwhile, the alerts keep coming in — D.C. crime is an endless realm of possibilities.
The missing player from this drama? Distressed citizens not part of organized movements, who speak up and speak out for themselves. Perhaps the only way city hall and “Cheese” will get the message.