Intrepid local reporters such as Washington City Paper’s Mitch Ryals and NBC4’s Mark Segraves have been dogged in their search for data to back up Bowser’s charge. I, too, have been after the MPD, Bowser’s office and the U.S. attorney’s office to obtain real — not hypothetical or fictional — examples of suspects charged with crimes who reoffended before their cases were resolved. I have also pressed D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine’s office for similar information on youth offenders. And I have watched in amazement at how they dance away from the subject.