Doubters will point to articles such as one that ran in the Wall Street Journal, headlined “More Corporate PACs Resume Political Donations to Republicans Who Rejected Election Results.” But, as the article stated, “the companies whose PACs have resumed donating weren’t among those that had made specific pledges to not give to the group of GOP lawmakers.” When I and my Yale research team of Stephen Henriques and Charles Gress examined FEC data, including new filings for the second quarter, we determined that 85 percent of companies adhered to their pledges to not donate to objectors. Of the top 10 corporate PACs by donations, none contributed to an objector’s campaign after Jan. 6. One company that did, Toyota, apologized after public outrage and recommitted to not funding objectors. Several of those 15 percent who appeared to renege seem to have largely been caught by a timing blip of having made the donation on Jan. 6 itself. It should be noted that a few companies that pledged not to donate to objectors did, however, contribute to GOP pools that may have diverted funds to objectors against those donors’ wishes. But overall, the numbers are remarkably reassuring.