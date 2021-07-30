Nyiah Courtney’s family is going through horrifying anguish right now, and our hearts ache. Six-year-old Nyiah was killed walking home in mid-July in her Congress Heights neighborhood. She had a right to live a long, peaceful life. This should be a universal right.
Every summer, it’s the same. Another innocent child taken by the crisis of gun violence that plagues our city. The terrifying sounds of gunfire that stadium attendees heard this past month at a Nationals game and again on 14th Street NW less than a week later are sounds that many Washingtonians must endure every day, further retraumatizing them from the pain they carry from past shootings of loved ones.
Everyone likes to point fingers, but the truth is that it is a failure on all levels. Gun violence is a systemic failure felt deeply by the communities shaped by racial and economic disparity and disinvestment and that are on edge from daily gun violence and other challenges to survive. It’s also a failure of all of us: every Washingtonian — new and native, young and old.
For far too long, our city’s solution to “public safety” has been over policing and over-incarcerating Black and Brown people. This does not stop the violence. This leads to deep distrust of police, reduced homicide closure rates and erosion of communities as funding is monopolized by police at the expense of housing, food, education, jobs and health. Holding violent offenders accountable is critical, and police have a role to play. But police alone cannot make communities safe.
Though D.C.’s gun laws are strong, our borders are porous, and guns are brought into our city from other states. It’s imperative that we push for common-sense gun laws, but the gun is the final instrument. We need to go much deeper to address the root causes.
D.C.’s first director of gun violence prevention, the Building Blocks initiative and the various intervention programs that D.C. has piloted are solid steps. There are numerous nonprofits and caring, hard-working individuals in the community trying to make a difference. But we must stay focused, sustain our efforts and do much more to truly interrupt the cycle of violence and help hurt people turn away from a life of guns. We need to dramatically scale up investment and capacity in the community with evidence-based strategies. We need government that is transparent and accountable, tracking and sharing data across agencies and with street outreach teams and working with all stakeholders to develop a strategic plan. We need to focus our efforts on treating trauma and providing interventions, wraparound services and long-term life-coaching to transform the lives of the small number of individuals who are most at risk of becoming perpetrators or victims of violence.
We need all hands on deck. In other cities, this includes foundations, philanthropies and businesses, and now is the time for this cooperation in D.C. We need the public and private dollars to invest in the data-driven science of gun violence reduction carried out by credible local community organizations.
D.C. has one of the highest homicide rates in the country. Some D.C. neighborhoods have homicide rates 10 times higher even than D.C.’s overall rate. Additionally, gun violence costs D.C. more than $1.1 billion per year. Like many D.C. neighborhoods, the streets outside Nationals Park are a shocking juxtaposition of new shiny retail and apartments next to public housing in disrepair and people who have not even been given a first chance. The same D.C. communities that have historically suffered from disinvestment and injustice have also disproportionately experienced the trauma and terror of gun violence.
So many times, we’ve talked with survivors suffering the loss of a loved one, like us — in deep sadness and shock, unable to focus on their lives. The trauma never ends, and our lives are forever altered.
Many think gun violence is an intractable issue. Some people think addressing things such as early-childhood education will solve gun violence. Those are critical efforts, but preventive solutions take much longer to succeed than the intervention strategies that have helped curb shootings in other cities. Gun violence reduction strategies that can cut homicides by double digits year after year involve engagement with only the small fraction of the population that’s driving the violence.
We know how to stop the violence in D.C. We need the political and public will. We need unity of purpose, alignment of resources and laser focus to succeed in this fight.
Are you on board?