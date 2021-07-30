D.C.’s first director of gun violence prevention, the Building Blocks initiative and the various intervention programs that D.C. has piloted are solid steps. There are numerous nonprofits and caring, hard-working individuals in the community trying to make a difference. But we must stay focused, sustain our efforts and do much more to truly interrupt the cycle of violence and help hurt people turn away from a life of guns. We need to dramatically scale up investment and capacity in the community with evidence-based strategies. We need government that is transparent and accountable, tracking and sharing data across agencies and with street outreach teams and working with all stakeholders to develop a strategic plan. We need to focus our efforts on treating trauma and providing interventions, wraparound services and long-term life-coaching to transform the lives of the small number of individuals who are most at risk of becoming perpetrators or victims of violence.