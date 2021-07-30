For me, the saddest moment so far came in the women’s 100-meter butterfly. Eighteen-year-old Torri Huske of Arlington, Va., who is about to start at Stanford in the fall, led for most of the race before fading late to finish fourth — missing a medal by one one-hundredth of a second. Butterfly was my best stroke as a kid. I felt as though I knew exactly what Huske felt in her arms those last few meters.