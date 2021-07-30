So it was a breath of fresh air to see the agency’s newly installed police chief, J. Thomas Manger, spend his first days in office making himself available to the media and not shying away from hard questions. As chief of police in Montgomery and Fairfax counties, he developed a reputation for being visible and vocal, and he has made clear that bringing that openness to the Capitol Police is one of his priorities. “Part of my responsibility is not only to be accountable for this police department but to be transparent to the public,” he said in one of the many interviews he has given since being sworn in last week.
Selected by the Capitol Police Board after a nationwide search, Chief Manger, 66, came out of retirement to head up a force that is still grappling with the attack by supporters of former president Donald Trump that left dozens of officers injured and many more demoralized. His 42 years in law enforcement, his experience leading big departments and his familiarity with the Washington region were seen as strengths that will help in bringing needed reform to the long-troubled agency. There is, though, a difference between running a traditional police department and one that is uniquely created to secure and protect Congress and the Capitol — a challenge acknowledged by the chief.
But he got a big boost his first week when Congress approved and sent to President Biden for his signature a $2.1 billion emergency spending bill that includes funds needed by Capitol Police to tackle problems that were identified after Jan. 6. Much of the $71 million earmarked for the agency will go to cover overtime costs, but millions in new funding will go toward improving training, beefing up intelligence gathering, adding needed equipment and providing trauma support to officers.
It is clearly too soon to say whether Chief Manger will succeed in reshaping the force, but it is encouraging that he has sounded all the right chords. Though he has made clear there are problems, he has applauded the men and women who put themselves on the line on Jan. 6 and who, as he has stressed, prevailed by preventing even more calamitous events.