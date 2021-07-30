So it was a breath of fresh air to see the agency’s newly installed police chief, J. Thomas Manger, spend his first days in office making himself available to the media and not shying away from hard questions. As chief of police in Montgomery and Fairfax counties, he developed a reputation for being visible and vocal, and he has made clear that bringing that openness to the Capitol Police is one of his priorities. “Part of my responsibility is not only to be accountable for this police department but to be transparent to the public,” he said in one of the many interviews he has given since being sworn in last week.