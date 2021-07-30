Living in Loudoun County over just the past few years has been like living in a petri dish, a microcosm of what the nation is facing on a macro level. Loudoun County has changed dramatically from the time I was a law student commuting to D.C. in the early 1990s, until now, when I am a homeowner in Leesburg. When I built my first home here in 2003, a conservative Republican represented us in the U.S. House, the Board of Supervisors was Republican, and the state senators and delegates were Republican. Loudoun County was rural and very Caucasian. It was not a place where people who looked like me (African American and female) were flocking to start their lives and build homes.
Now, in 2021, the politics of this county and the state have shifted dramatically — in large part because of former president Donald Trump. The fortunes of Virginia’s Democrats changed in 2017 and have continued to blossom since. Republicans, once the majority party in a reliably red state as late as 2008, have not won a statewide election since 2009, and have lost the majority of the congressional delegation they once held. Leadership in the state has shifted female as well. The speaker of the House of Delegates and majority leader are women — something unheard of just five years ago. Yes, Virginia has changed. Loudoun County has changed. Yet a vocal minority of citizens who refuse to embrace the change has stirred the pot in ways that mirror what we saw at the U.S. Capitol in January.
Given recent events here regarding the angry and physical protests at Loudoun school board meetings, with respect to critical race theory being allegedly taught in the schools, the fight over transgender rights, religious liberties of teachers, and my resignation and that of two of my Black female peers from the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce this spring over the lack of racial diversity on the staff and other microaggressions, I know Loudoun is ground zero for the country’s simmering culture wars.
Make no mistake, as “we go” here in Virginia over the next three months, so the nation will follow. So pay close attention to the 2021 gubernatorial and state delegate and Senate races here. It’s all going to happen right here. Virginia is no longer ruby red, for sure, but neither is she dark blue. Barack Obama proved that theory correct in both 2008 and 2012. Independent and swing voters in vote-rich Northern Virginia always make the difference in close election contests. This year will be no different.
If the culture wars win, Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin wins and the Republicans are likely headed to a big 2022 victory in the U.S. House and maybe even the U.S. Senate. Trump is hugely unpopular in the state and in Northern Virginia in particular, but the “culture wars” have seemed to awaken a sleeping bear and might be the very thing Republicans in this state need to get a win in their column for the first time in more than a decade. Only time will tell.
Loudoun County is older than the United States itself. Founded in the early to mid-1700s, it was a rural community for 200 years. Now, like so many other places in the country, it has changed, expanded, grown. It has cities, tech corridors, government contractors, suburban sprawl, highways, high-rises and more. It is not your grandfather’s sleepy rural Northern Virginia. It is the new America of the 21st century, and many who liked things the way they have always been feel they must fight to maintain the Virginia they grew up in, or the Virginia their grandparents grew up in. That ship has sailed. We are a new Virginia. With a lot of work to do. And we can be ground zero for all that is wrong in American race and culture or we can be the example, the model, the shining city on a hill that leads the way and lights the spark for all others to follow.