Loudoun County is older than the United States itself. Founded in the early to mid-1700s, it was a rural community for 200 years. Now, like so many other places in the country, it has changed, expanded, grown. It has cities, tech corridors, government contractors, suburban sprawl, highways, high-rises and more. It is not your grandfather’s sleepy rural Northern Virginia. It is the new America of the 21st century, and many who liked things the way they have always been feel they must fight to maintain the Virginia they grew up in, or the Virginia their grandparents grew up in. That ship has sailed. We are a new Virginia. With a lot of work to do. And we can be ground zero for all that is wrong in American race and culture or we can be the example, the model, the shining city on a hill that leads the way and lights the spark for all others to follow.