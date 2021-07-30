Harlan never thought of Kentucky as Robert E. Lee thought of Virginia, as his “country.” Rather, one formative influence on Harlan were the nation-building principles by which his namesake strengthened national power, and hence national identity over states’ rights. Another influence was Kentucky Sen. Henry Clay’s sense of national destiny. A third influence was his brother, if such he was: Robert Harlan, the son of an enslaved mother and white father, presumably John’s, became one of the most successful Black Americans of the 19th century, and a constant reminder to his jurist brother of the potentialities of former slaves.