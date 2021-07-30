Though it was far from his biggest seller, the Ronco Inside-the-Shell Egg Scrambler may have been his magnum opus, a virtuoso deployment of cheap materials to meet a nonexistent need. Scrambling an egg is — apart from boiling water or nuking a burrito — perhaps the easiest thing a cook can do. It requires neither time, nor talent, nor training, nor special tools. But Popeil warned Americans night after night about “slimy egg whites.” And for the low, low price of $7.77, he delivered the solution: a little needle surrounded by plastic and powered by a battery. Supposedly the needle would penetrate an egg without cracking it and spin the contents inside the shell.