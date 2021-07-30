“[M]any applications from eligible students will not be competitive for admission, particularly at the more selective campuses,” writes Reber. Students wishing to attend UC Berkeley or UCLA, for example, need to show much more than mere eligibility for the pathways cited above. And it’s here that Flanagan’s point about noncore classes comes into play: Of course applicants to competitive UC campuses need to show achievement in “other classes.” As Bleemer wrote in his letter to the Atlantic, “This statement confuses UC eligibility — the minimum requirements needed to be admitted to UC’s least-selective campus — and UC admission. Good grades do not count for eligibility, but they do count for admission to every UC campus.” See this rundown of UC application review factors.