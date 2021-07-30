Mr. Northam should lean on private hospitals that dump patients into public facilities, particularly patients with major medical problems such as cancer, whom state mental health facilities are unequipped to treat. And he should seek long-term investments in community health services designed to help Virginians before their conditions turn into crises. The state should fully fund the System Transformation Excellence and Performance (STEP-VA) initiative to bulk up Virginia’s behavioral health infrastructure, as well as find places to discharge the reported 220 patients who remain in state care only because they have nowhere else to go.