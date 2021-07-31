As it recovers from brutal years of despotic rule, lethal economic sanctions and several wars, Iraq needs to be able to understand and reassess its heritage and identity. Access to the past would provide Iraqis with crucial tools to know who they are and where they want to go. The loss of these objects and archives only further contributes to the loss of their collective and cultural memories, and erasure of their identities — a process that was intensified in 2003 and continues to this day. In practice, it deprives them of the ability to reflect as they are told how divided they are based on sectarian, ethnic or religious discords.