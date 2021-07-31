In early 2018, a charity partnered with the University of British Columbia and effectively started handing out bags of cash to homeless people in Vancouver. Fifty lucky individuals received a one-time lump-sum payment of $7,500 Canadian dollars. They also received free career coaching to foster core life skills and help them get back on their feet. At the same time, 65 other homeless people were given access to the coaching but not the cash.
Researchers tracked what happened to the two groups. What they found was astonishing: Those who were given the lump sum mostly invested in themselves, contrary to harmful stereotypes about homeless people. The group that received no-questions-asked money ended up in stable housing faster than the control group. They spent 39 percent less than they had previously on alcohol and drugs. And, in the process, they saved Canadian taxpayers an estimated $8,100 per person — a cumulative savings of nearly half a million dollars for just 50 homeless people.
If Vancouver wants to tackle homelessness, it now has good evidence that cash transfers with coaching work better than social support alone.
The lesson doesn’t apply only to coronavirus vaccines or homelessness. Randomized experiments can and should help guide public policy at both the local and national levels. Whether the goal is reducing carbon emissions or minimizing poverty, there are dozens of potential ways to tackle the problem: cash transfers, tax incentives, subsidies, mandates, you name it. Rather than just voting to try one to see if it reduces emissions or poverty, why not test a few possible approaches in randomly selected locations to see which reduces emissions or poverty the most. Then, roll out the most effective solution more widely.
This strategy could also help reduce our toxic levels of polarization. Instead of endless gridlock and partisan bickering, experimental policymaking can provide us with objective answers about what actually works. (And no, that doesn’t guarantee the best approach will be used, but it will help in many cases.)
It’s certainly true that the United States’ federal system provides state and local governments with plenty of room to innovate. But without at least some effort to make policy trials rigorous, we can never be sure what works best.
The vaccine incentive debate is a case in point: We don’t know whether Ohio’s approach to getting people vaccinated is better than New York’s because their vaccination incentives were aimed at radically different kinds of people and were rolled out at different stages of the pandemic. It’s apples and oranges. As a result, we often waste resources on ideas that seem good but are actually useless.
Tech companies long ago learned that experimentation is crucial for harnessing incremental improvements. In 2012, a Microsoft employee proposed experimenting with how the Bing search engine displayed headlines. Executives at first dismissed his idea. But when they finally tried it, advertising revenue jumped 12 percent — a figure that would mean $100 million more in profits over the course of a year. Now, it’s common practice to use something called A/B testing with Internet headlines. Half of a website’s visitors randomly see one headline; half see a different one. Whichever generates more clicks wins. It sticks as the permanent headline.
That same kind of approach should be used more often in government. Political scientists have devoted entire journals to policy experiments that try to dispassionately figure out what works and what doesn’t. Politicians mostly ignore them. That’s partly because they’re responding to voter preferences — but voter preferences might change if voters had hard evidence that one policy approach worked better than another. Experimentation can therefore empower voters with hard data to make better decisions.
Of course, there are ethical limits to this approach. Just as with randomized control trials for new medicines, policymaking needs to be careful about treating people like guinea pigs if doing so could inflict serious harm. But for many problems, including vaccine hesitancy, such risks can be minimized.
The United States is hopelessly divided. In some cases, we’ll never agree on a common goal or shared set of values, so experiments won’t help. But to solve long-term problems that Republicans and Democrats agree must be addressed, we should stop flying blind and start using more randomized experimental policymaking so that we can do what works.