The real problem is that Mr. Chipman, himself a gun owner, has said things mildly critical of U.S. gun culture’s excesses. He has warned that people sometimes buy guns to give themselves a sense of protection or control, but that having a gun in the house without proper training or storage is risky, urging new gun owners to “hide it behind the cans of tuna and beef jerky that you’ve stored in the cabinet.” Explaining the popularity of the AR-15 rifle, Mr. Chipman said in 2018, “I would compare it to the same reason Americans might want a muscle car or enjoy a muscle car: It’s American-made, it has outsized power.” Statements such as these have riled sportsmen’s groups that see them as dismissive of gun enthusiasts.