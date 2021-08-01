The first Jan. 6 select committee hearing was so surprising precisely because it did not fall into that familiar pattern. Without obstreperous Republicans there to root for the insurrectionists, the tone was solemn and earnest. The members actually sounded like they wanted to uncover facts.
The committee’s chair, Rep. Bernie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), explained at the onset, “We are going to be guided solely by the facts. The facts of what happened on Jan. 6, in the run-up to that tragic day, and what has taken place since.” He added, “There’s no place for politics or partisanship in this investigation. Our only charge is to follow the facts where they lead us.”
The most prominent Republican on the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), echoed that sentiment: “While we begin today by taking the public testimony of these four heroic men, we must also realize that the task of this committee will require persistence,” she said. “We must issue and enforce subpoenas promptly. We must get to objective truth. We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts.”
Then the members did the unthinkable: They let the four police officers be the story. The officers were there to tell their accounts of the attack in granular and compelling detail. Questions were short; answers were long.
The members actually asked the witnesses what they wanted the committee to find out, a remarkably humble and useful exercise that underscored how much the country has to learn about the events leading up to and on the day of the violent insurrection.
There were times of genuine emotion. Members who had lived through the trauma of Jan. 6 expressed surprise that they were so emotional. The witnesses’ words helped members recall with visceral clarity the day’s horrific events.
“I never expected today to be quite as emotional for me as it has been,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said as he choked back tears. “I’ve talked to a number of you and gotten to know you. I think it’s important to tell you right now, though: You guys may, like, individually, feel a little broken. . . . But you guys won. You guys held.”
Later in the hearing, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) also became visibly emotional at the end of his questioning. “I’d like to think, as Amanda Gorman so eloquently said, that we’re not broken — we’re just unfinished,” Schiff said. “Because if we’re no longer committed to a peaceful transfer of power after our elections if our side doesn’t win, then God help us.” Schiff confessed, “I didn’t expect this would be emotional either. It must be an Adam thing today.”
The hearing was certainly emotionally gripping for those who watched. It revealed things about that day — about the mob’s cruelty and unhinged violence, its singular political aim (overthrow the election) and its unabashed racism. No wonder Republicans after the hearing resorted to smearing and insulting the officers. But in doing so, they only further displayed their rank dishonesty and moral vacuity.
For conducting themselves honorably, ceding the spotlight and helping ground Americans in reality, we can say: Well done, members of the Jan. 6 select committee.