This is one small example of how critical functions of government would benefit from being removed from the political confirmation process. Max Stier, head of the Partnership for Public Service (which partners with The Post to track nominations and confirmations), has long advocated reducing the astonishing 4,000 or so political slots, more than 1,200 of which require Senate confirmation. “Simply put, the Senate is a small pipe down which we are trying to force too much material. Predictably, it is now clogged,” he wrote in a recent piece for Bloomberg. Do all these positions really need Senate confirmation? Given the discontinuity, unfilled leadership spots and cronyism that can undermine an agency or department without proper leadership, the answer is almost certainly no.