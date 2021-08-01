“Very nice,” Popeil nods, then holds up a finger. “And very accurate, by the way, too.”
It’s an odd moment for a journalist to watch — are viewers of infomercials familiar with the New Yorker’s first-rate fact-checking department? But of course, Popeil was making a joke. Infomercials, after all, often targeted the same audience as our former pitchman-in-chief: homemakers, blue-collar workers and salespeople. And we all know how much that demographic loves a good dig at the media.
It’s hard to get mad about it, though. That was what made Popeil such a legendary hawker: You knew exactly what he was doing, and that you were his target, and somehow, it didn’t matter. You liked him anyway.
There’s a lesson in this for any politician who wants to command what we might call the Popeil Demographic — most particularly for two named “Harris” and “Trump,” who may well find themselves battling for that demographic in coming years.
As Matthew Yglesias recently pointed out in his policy newsletter, the main obstacle Kamala D. Harris faces in becoming Joe Biden’s successor is that “she’s never before been in a place where winning the allegiance of swing voters has been important to her mission, and so she’s never really focused on that.”
“The median voter,” he adds, “is a 50-something White person who didn’t go to college and lives in the suburbs of an unfashionable city.” Sounds a lot like the Popeil Demographic, one the vice president frankly didn’t waste much time pitching during the 2020 primaries.
So what might Ron Popeil teach Harris about capturing their hearts? First, forget glamour demographics and go for the bread and butter. But second, forget the symbolic and concentrate on the practical.
Consider a Nike ad — sweaty, triumphant figures with winsome faces and sleek physiques, who leap and run through a luminous landscape. Inspiring, right? But imagine you’d never heard of Nike. What product are they selling? Why should you buy it?
From his very first TV spot in the 1950s, for the Chop-O-Matic, Popeil began with the value proposition — “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to show you the greatest kitchen appliance ever made” — then demonstrated how many problems it could solve. He told simple stories that explained why his solution was better than the alternatives: “Those potato pancakes won’t fall apart. They won’t be tasteless or rubbery, as when you grate them.” Then he made the offer even better: a bonus cookbook with 50 “secret” recipes, absolutely free!
He didn’t try to sell you on the Popeil lifestyle. He didn’t try to make you a different and better person. He tried to convince you that, with his products, you could enjoy the lifestyle you already had — it’d just be cheaper, healthier and more convenient.
Most fundamentally, Popeil respected his audience. He never talked down to anyone and always performed with a bit of a wink, so his viewers knew that he knew they knew the score. It was fine, in fact, if they looked down on him a bit — he not only sold spray-on hair-in-a-can, he brought it into an unrelated infomercial and applied it to his own bald spot, to get a laugh. The Popeil Demographic ate it up and came back for seconds and thirds.
Which suggests a lesson for Donald Trump as much as for Harris. Great pitchmen never get mad, because customers don’t buy after you yell at them. They accentuate the positive, not the negative. All great pitchmen try to amp up the urgency so you’ll buy right now, but Popeil didn’t claim that an apocalyptic future awaited anyone who settled for his competitor’s product. A great pitchman offers you more great stuff, not less disaster.
That’s a good lesson for both sides in our current culture war, but especially for Trump, whose relentless negativity ultimately alienated more voters than it attracted — as well as legislative allies, ones he badly needed. There’s a reason Trump left office with few policy achievements to speak of — and why Biden is currently moving forward with the kind of bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump kept promising.
Which is Popeil’s final lesson for any aspiring president: You have to deliver on the product.