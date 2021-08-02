To try to justify this misuse of BID tax money, the now 16-year Adams Morgan BID board president recently testified that the “needs” of the property owners and businesses along that two-block stretch of 18th Street (which is where his business interests are located) have always been and continue to be greater than the needs of property owners and businesses elsewhere within the boundaries of the Adams Morgan BID. That is the board president’s myopic and self-serving view of the needs of the entire Adams Morgan business community. But assuming his argument is correct and his “needs” and the needs of others on that small stretch of 18th Street are greater than the needs of the broader Adams Morgan BID membership of property owners and businesses, then they would be legally obligated to pay for those needs because those “needs” would in that event be “special” as defined by the D.C. Code.