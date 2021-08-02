Business Improvement Districts in the District of Columbia are quasi-public, nonprofit entities that are funded by mandatory property tax payments and are required by law to comply with the D.C. Code. If a property owner within a BID’s boundaries did not pay the BID tax, the property owner risks losing its property at a D.C.-managed tax sale.
BIDs are governed by boards of directors whose members may include community stakeholders — namely those who are not required to pay the BID tax — who are unaccountable to a BID’s taxpayers, the property owners. Despite their quasi-public status and taxing authority, there is little oversight of BIDs (or their boards) by the mayoral executive branch or the D.C. Council. According to a staff member of the Council Committee on Business and Economic Development, there has never been an oversight hearing held by that committee regarding the activities of a BID despite that committee’s responsibility for matters concerning “the operation of … BIDs … and oversight of BIDs.”
Though, by law, a BID is supposed to benefit the entirety of the area it encompasses and that funds the BID, since its inception in 2005 the Adams Morgan BID has served only a small portion of Adams Morgan. The majority of the Adams Morgan BID tax base has in effect been subsidizing a small slice of the tax base to the benefit of the longtime leadership of the Adams Morgan BID Board of Directors.
The Adams Morgan BID was formed in 2005 with an undisclosed primary purpose of providing a nighttime security detail (the reimbursable detail officer, or “RDO,” program) that benefits those property owners and business owners who organized the Adams Morgan BID. The RDO program, concentrated during the nighttime and very early morning weekend hours along a two-block stretch of 18th Street, was not mentioned in the Adams Morgan BID’s original business plan. But as soon as the Adams Morgan BID was in place, the RDO program became nearly 50 percent of the BID’s nonadministrative budget. Since the Adams Morgan BID’s inception, $2 million of Adams Morgan BID taxpayer money has been spent on the RDO program.
The RDO program is a perfect example of what is deemed a “special service” as described in the D.C. Code:
In addition to the obligation to pay the BID tax, if any owner requests a special capital improvement or service of a nature above the level of improvements or services provided generally by the BID within the BID area, such owner shall be specially charged, in accordance with such reasonable provisions as the BID Board may determine, to reflect the benefit received by such owner from such special capital improvement or service …. The contract for any such special capital improvement or service valued in excess of $1,000 shall be approved by a majority vote of the disinterested members of the Board.
No member of the Adams Morgan BID Board has ever recused himself or herself when voting upon the funding of the RDO program despite the RDO program benefiting certain board members (including the board’s longtime co-presidents and current and former longtime vice president), notwithstanding the objection of multiple board members to this conflict of interest.
To try to justify this misuse of BID tax money, the now 16-year Adams Morgan BID board president recently testified that the “needs” of the property owners and businesses along that two-block stretch of 18th Street (which is where his business interests are located) have always been and continue to be greater than the needs of property owners and businesses elsewhere within the boundaries of the Adams Morgan BID. That is the board president’s myopic and self-serving view of the needs of the entire Adams Morgan business community. But assuming his argument is correct and his “needs” and the needs of others on that small stretch of 18th Street are greater than the needs of the broader Adams Morgan BID membership of property owners and businesses, then they would be legally obligated to pay for those needs because those “needs” would in that event be “special” as defined by the D.C. Code.
The Adams Morgan BID Board must be accountable to all of its taxpayers. The Adams Morgan BID is an entity that must, by law, serve the entirety of the community that pays its tax. In practice, the BID Board has misallocated resources of the Adams Morgan BID for 16 years, and in this time of coronavirus contraction, the Adams Morgan BID taxpayers can no longer tolerate that improper practice. Controlled from its inception by members who pay little or no tax into the Adams Morgan BID and who have interests limited to a small portion of the Adams Morgan BID boundaries, the Adams Morgan BID Board needs a complete overhaul before the Adams Morgan BID can become an organization that is responsive to the needs of all of the Adams Morgan BID taxpayers, including, but not limited to, those along the neighborhood’s Columbia Road and Florida Avenue commercial corridors as well as retailers that are primarily open during the daytime.
Except for a few 18th Street property owners who sit on the Adams Morgan BID Board, I am unaware of one Adams Morgan commercial property owner that supports the unconditional renewal of the Adams Morgan BID. No property owner who is not on the board testified in support of the BID’s renewal at a June hearing on the organization’s renewal. Even several members of the board do not support the renewal of the Adams Morgan BID.
We do support the concept of a properly governed and managed BID for Adams Morgan, and we have submitted to the D.C. Department of Small and Local Development suggestions about how to make the Adams Morgan BID work for the entire Adams Morgan community. For example, the BID’s bylaws should be amended immediately so that only BID taxpayers can vote for board members, and a new election for all board member seats should be overseen by D.C. and should take place before any new term of the BID. Additionally, we recommended term limits for all board members of no more than two consecutive terms; years ago, the Adams Morgan BID Board removed term limits for its board members and more recently the board also amended its bylaws to make it more difficult for prospective new board members to serve.
These changes would go a long way to fixing an organization in desperate need of reform and would create an alignment of interests between the Adams Morgan BID Board and the taxpayers of the Adams Morgan BID.