McGrath: I believe that we should be recruiting and supporting candidates for office who have proved that they have internalized these values. It’s one of the reasons I just started Honor Bound, a nonprofit organization designed to inspire and support people (namely women) who have served the country in some capacity (not necessarily in the military) to run for political office. Not everyone who has served shares these values, I understand that. However, I feel that, on balance, having more people who, in the past, have been able to put the needs of the country ahead of the needs of themselves or their political party, is a good start toward this end. For example, there are some incredible women already serving in Congress. They aren’t the loudest, and they don’t always crave the spotlight, but they are doing tremendous work. (Elissa Slotkin, Mikie Sherrill, Chrissy Houlahan, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger.) We need more of them.