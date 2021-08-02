Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — who has railed against masks, opened up his state prematurely and demonized Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — has made his state a hot spot in the latest surge of infections. “Florida on Friday reported 21,683 new cases of covid-19 — the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to data released Saturday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” CBS News reported. Moreover, “In July, Florida was one of four states that accounted for 40% of the country’s total infections,” CBS said, citing Jeff Zients, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator. “During that time,” Zients said, “the Sunshine State recorded one out of every five of the nation’s new cases.”