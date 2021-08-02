Who stands to benefit from such infighting, other than Newsom? Try Larry Elder, the conservative radio host who, according to a new poll, is for the moment enjoying a lead over his fellow GOP recall candidates. But does Elder have any policy substance, or talents beyond his ability to hold the attention of radio listeners? Personality can take you a long way in a California politics (just ask Schwarzenegger). But in a state where Republicans are on the short side of a 22-point gap in voter registration — in 2003, the Democratic advantage was 8.4 percentage points — Elder will need to display more nuance if he wants to expand his base beyond malcontents who can work an AM dial.