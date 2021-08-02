The seat opened up when incumbent Marcia L. Fudge was sworn in as secretary of housing and urban development. The district is so heavily Democratic that the primary will likely determine the November result. As such, the race has become a proxy for the ideological struggle between the Democratic Party’s progressive and establishment wings. That both Sanders and Clyburn would show up Saturday in Cleveland to hold dueling campaign events for their favored candidates is a sign of how each faction measures the stakes.