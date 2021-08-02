Lawmakers do not appear to have substantive objections to spending more on pandemic preparedness; rather, they are slimming down lots of programs to fit everything into this one bill. So what’s the big deal if some public health money gets left out? After all, Congress already appropriated $10 billion for similar measures in an earlier covid-19 relief bill. But despite this useful down payment, public health experts worry about the “cliff” looming in a couple of years when this money runs out.