This arrived at my inbox following last week’s column: “I’ve been robbed at knifepoint, I am a senior … and I’m not the only senior! MPD is a responder ... unless I had been stabbed, assaulted or kidnapped MPD is so overwhelmed w crime they will only respond to serious crime. robbing me of $10 isn’t serious. I did not report it to anyone. Simply avoid walking on empty streets. These are kids …WHY are kids running around w knives robbing old ppl or anybody? Do u want an officer on every street every hour of the day? D.C. pours money into ‘youth’ programs and in rehab programs; eg, ABC and street advocate programs … How would you do it better?”