All of this, moreover, is set against the uneasy balance than NBC has to strike between the idealistic, internationalist spirit of the Olympics and the home-country boosterism needed to juice viewer interest. (Interest that nevertheless is waning; ratings for NBC’s prime-time coverage have dropped nearly 50 percent from that during the 2016 Games.) Coverage of the parade of nations during the opening ceremony typified the conflict: co-anchors Mike Tirico and Savannah Guthrie supplying nuggets of cheat-sheet trivia as each country’s athletes entered to wave their flag at an empty stadium (Liechtenstein covers an area smaller than that of D.C.!), while cutting back regularly to the U.S. team backstage, getting ready to wave their flag at an empty stadium.