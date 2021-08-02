Ms. Tsimanouskaya, 24, a sprinter, complained on social media about being entered into the 4x400 meter relay race at short notice after some teammates were found to be ineligible because they had not taken enough anti-doping tests. She had not trained for the relay and was expecting to run the 200 meter sprint on Monday. After she spoke out against the way the switch was handled, Belarus Olympic officials told her to pack her bags and escorted her to the airport.
Ms. Tsimanouskaya realized what was happening and issued a plea to Japan and the International Olympic Committee against being forced onto a flight to Belarus. “I am afraid that in Belarus they might put me in jail,” she said. “I am worried about my safety. And I think that at the moment it is not safe for me in Belarus.”
Her fears must have deepened when Belarus Olympic officials met with her. A 19-minute segment of the conversation was recorded, leaked on Telegram and published by the news website Meduza, which said Ms. Tsimanouskaya was reduced to tears. “The following instructions have come in: You’re flying home today. Just let me finish and don’t rush to any conclusions. You’ve been asked something big: You come home, you don’t write anything anywhere, and you don’t make any statements,” said one of the officials, Belarusian Republican Track and Field Training Center deputy director Artur Shumak. National head coach Yuri Moisevich admonished her, “It’s totally out of control, you see. To calm things down, you just need to stop talking. You need to get off the air. Otherwise, you’ll just make things worse.” Mr. Moisevich then offers to fake the reasons for her departure from the Games. “We’ll say you’re injured and get out of this, and you’ll head home without any drama,” he said.
“Now that we’ve been asked to do it this way, we should obey and do as we’re told, do you understand? We need to comply and do as we’re told,” the national coach said. “Go ahead, you can cry a little more here.”
Poland showed good judgment and stepped forward to offer Ms. Tsimanouskaya a visa and a chance to continue her athletic career. The words of Mr. Moisevich — “we should obey” — speak volumes about Mr. Lukashenko’s despotism. The Belarus leader has long taken a special interest in sports and his elder son, Viktor, is president of the Belarus National Olympic Committee.
It should not be a crime to express an opinion. Ms. Tsimanouskaya has reminded us that in Belarus, as in too many places, it is.