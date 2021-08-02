My city has experienced five federally declared disasters (four weather-related and one pandemic) since March of last year, yet federal supplemental disaster aid still has not materialized — 340 days after Hurricane Laura came ashore. Ten days after Katrina, Congress appropriated nearly $52 billion in wide-ranging aid, after an initial $10 billion in immediate disaster relief. Louisiana received $1 billion in immediate disaster aid last year, but not the recovery funding — Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery aid — that people need to return to sustainable, healthy housing. We need help. The horrific stretch of the past year is Southwest Louisiana’s Katrina.