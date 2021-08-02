Since last August, Mother Nature has stripped people here of their homes, their businesses and their schools. Given the scale of the damage, I thought Washington decision-makers would transcend partisan politics and buck-passing to help us. That has not happened. Nearly a year after a hurricane ripped through, we’ve been promised federal rebuilding aid again and again, but we’re still waiting for action.
Here’s what we in Lake Charles have endured: On Aug. 27, 2020, Hurricane Laura — a Category 4 storm — roared ashore from the Gulf of Mexico. It was the fifth-strongest hurricane in U.S. history, and the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana in 150 years. Buildings that withstood previous hurricanes were torn apart as if they were one of my son’s Lego sets. Lake Charles was still reeling when Hurricane Delta raged ashore six weeks later, following Laura’s path.
In February of this year, Winter Storm Uri hit, causing pipes to freeze and burst, flooding countless structures and grinding life to a halt once again. Then, on May 17, our area experienced a 1,000-year rain event — 15 inches of rain fell in a few hours. Residents faced gutting and repairing their homes three and four times in less than a year.
In the past 11 months, 95 percent of the structures in Lake Charles — or about 25,000 buildings — sustained damage; 10,000 people remain displaced, and some 60 percent of public housing remains uninhabitable; average rental costs have risen by 22 percent, and 781 businesses — 21 percent of our total — failed to renew their occupational licenses for 2021. Student enrollment in our local college and technical school is down 9 percent. Our public school enrollment is down 14 percent.
People here are languishing. Insurance payment delays and disputes, worker shortages and supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus have slowed progress on repairs. Many people here don’t know where to turn. Some are losing hope.
After Hurricanes Andrew, Katrina, Maria, Gustav, Ike, Michael, Sandy and on dozens of other occasions, Washington has rightfully appropriated supplemental disaster aid through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money helps low- and moderate-income people rebuild their homes and businesses. It’s crucial in a blue-collar community such as mine.
My city has experienced five federally declared disasters (four weather-related and one pandemic) since March of last year, yet federal supplemental disaster aid still has not materialized — 340 days after Hurricane Laura came ashore. Ten days after Katrina, Congress appropriated nearly $52 billion in wide-ranging aid, after an initial $10 billion in immediate disaster relief. Louisiana received $1 billion in immediate disaster aid last year, but not the recovery funding — Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery aid — that people need to return to sustainable, healthy housing. We need help. The horrific stretch of the past year is Southwest Louisiana’s Katrina.
As the first anniversary of Hurricane Laura approaches, and after enduring three additional weather disasters, we are still waiting and pleading for an equitable response from Washington. We’ve repeatedly, desperately implored both the Trump and Biden administrations and Congress. Both presidents visited my city, both promised additional aid. We’ve been told help is on the way, but as the days turn into months, we are left feeling that our federal government is willing to ignore a humanitarian crisis in Southwest Louisiana.
The battle-weary Americans in Lake Charles are tired. We are frustrated. We are asking for your voice to join ours in imploring President Biden and Congress to provide urgently needed aid now.