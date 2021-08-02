For those who came of age in the last decade, it’s hard to appreciate the many gifts she bestowed on late-night comics. On her understanding of the Bush doctrine: “In what respect, Charlie?” On which newspapers and magazines she reads: “All of them, any of them that have been in front of me over all these years.” On examples of John McCain’s record: “I’ll try to find you some and I’ll bring ‘em to ya’.” On foreign policy: “As Putin rears his head and comes into the airspace of the United States of America, where do they go? It’s Alaska.” On her ethics woes: “I think on a national level, your department of law there in the White House would look at some of the things that we’ve been charged with and automatically throw them out.”