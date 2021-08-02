Hopefully, for Palin’s sake, this is a different God from the one she appealed to in ’08 when she put the election “in God’s hands, that the right thing for America will be done at the end of the day on Nov. 4.” She has also said it was God’s will to fight the Iraq war, build a gas pipeline, and for her to skip an important speech in 2011: “I had nothing to wear, and God knew that, too.”
The more immediate obstacles to Palin’s ambition, though, are not in the Heavens but here on Earth.
Will Tina Fey revive her Palin impression? (“I can see Russia from my house!”) Has Alaska moved on? Murkowski already has a (Trump-backed) challenger, and Palin has been spending a lot of time in the far southern part of Alaska — namely, Arizona. And has the party moved on? Palin captivated the Republican base in 2008 with her unique blend of ignorance, insults and winks at political violence. But such attributes no longer make her a standout in the GOP.
For those who came of age in the last decade, it’s hard to appreciate the many gifts she bestowed on late-night comics. On her understanding of the Bush doctrine: “In what respect, Charlie?” On which newspapers and magazines she reads: “All of them, any of them that have been in front of me over all these years.” On examples of John McCain’s record: “I’ll try to find you some and I’ll bring ‘em to ya’.” On foreign policy: “As Putin rears his head and comes into the airspace of the United States of America, where do they go? It’s Alaska.” On her ethics woes: “I think on a national level, your department of law there in the White House would look at some of the things that we’ve been charged with and automatically throw them out.”
Those of a certain age remember, fondly, her telling us the difference between hockey moms and pit bulls (“lipstick”), her Christmas gift exchange with her husband (“he’s got the rifle, I’ve got the rack”), and the time she fielded questions while turkeys were being slaughtered in the background. We remember, rather less fondly, her “death panel” lies, her pioneering attacks on Joe Biden’s age, her claim that Barack Obama was “palling around with terrorists,” and the map she promoted in 2010 showing 20 Democratic districts in rifle crosshairs.
She so dominated the political landscape — Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly had done 664 segments mentioning her from 2008 to early 2011, and Sean Hannity 411 segments — that after 42 columns mentioning Palin I pledged to quit her for an entire month in February, 2011. “This is kind of stupid,” Jay Leno remarked at the time. “If you’re going to choose a month to be Palin-free, don’t pick the shortest month.”
Palin’s star has since fallen. Husband Todd filed for divorce. Son Track amassed an assault record. Family members took part in a boozy birthday-party brawl. Her PAC closed. She has a website that posts “byline-free clickbait,” the Anchorage Daily News reports, and she makes video messages wishing people happy birthdays and the like for $199 a pop.
She floated a Senate challenge to Murkowski last fall, and nobody much noticed. Will they care now? Doubtful. Palin herself has acknowledged that people think of her as a “has been.” And there’s a specific reason for that. When she burst onto the national stage 13 summers ago, she was on the cutting edge of crazy. But the problem with launching a crazy contest is that, once started, it never ends: There’s always somebody willing to take things up a notch.
Trump supplanted Palin, and now there are 147 insurrectionist Republicans in Congress and countless would-be authoritarians in state governments. QAnon’s Marjorie Taylor Greene holds pole position today, and Palin is back in the pack. What was crazy in ’08 is now the Republican norm.