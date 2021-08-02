The result is a reoccurring cycle lasting 18.6 years that has a huge effect on tides. For half that cycle, the moon suppresses the tide. But for the other half, it amplifies it. It’s that second half, combined with the rise in sea levels, that will cause the frequency of coastal flooding to skyrocket in the 2030s. When exactly this will happen depends on the location. But it will happen in every coastal community eventually.