And, no surprise in the forever unequal United States, the more money you make, the more likely you are to receive paid sick time. According to a 2019 survey by the federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 90 percent of people who are in the top quarter of earners receive sick pay, only a third of those earning less than $10.80 an hour can say the same. Whites are more likely to receive paid sick days than Blacks. All in all, a full 25 percent of workers in the private sector lack the right to stay home sick and still get paid. (As for gig workers — you’re joking, of course. They are fully on their own.)