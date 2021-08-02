Plastic partitions have been installed between lawmakers’ desks, and a spokesperson for the House speaker, Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who has broad authority over procedures in her chamber, said, “We are following the science.” In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that Americans be masked when they gather indoors, especially in areas of high virus transmission — such as parts of south and southwestern Virginia from which lawmakers have traveled to Richmond. The General Assembly is spurning that CDC guidance, even if some individual members and aides — more Democrats than Republicans, some lawmakers told us — have chosen to wear masks while in the House and Senate chambers. Nor are lawmakers required to have their temperature checked on their way into the chambers, as senators did when they convened at the Science Museum this winter.