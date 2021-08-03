“What’s crazy is if you or I did what is alleged we’d be fired on the spot no questions asked . . . and it would be the right thing, too.” That is what a former senior staff member to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) texted to a member of the governor’s staff after allegations became public that Mr. Cuomo had made sexual overtures to a young woman who had worked for him. To which the current staff member responded, “That’s the damn truth.” The exchange is detailed in a report that concluded Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women with conduct that broke state and federal laws. If there was any doubt about Mr. Cuomo’s fitness to continue in office, it was removed with the details of his treatment of women and the toxic culture of the governor’s executive chamber that enabled the harassment to occur.