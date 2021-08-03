This new talking point is, to borrow from the former president’s vernacular, a beautiful thing. Maricopa County cannot surrender its computer routers without compromising the privacy of its citizens — their health records, their Social Security numbers, their reasons for interacting with local government. Secure communications among county law enforcement officials could also be compromised. This has been explained repeatedly to the “audit” leadership under state Senate President Karen Fann. But after Trump signaled the new marching orders, Fann dutifully issued a new subpoena for the routers, knowing full well she wasn’t going to get them.