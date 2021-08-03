I am speaking from a position of privilege, even among those who survived. Hundreds of thousands were plunged into poverty, and many have not been able to rebuild their homes or businesses. This horrific event has come on top of a complete economic collapse, with nearly 50 percent of Lebanon’s citizens now living below the poverty line. The life savings of hard-working people in Lebanon are now worthless, only digits in a zombie banking system — one that is dead but still appears to function, trapping small depositors’ money. Meanwhile, those in positions of power and influence transfer their wealth out of the country. Even with last week’s announcement of billionaire Najib Mikati as the new prime minister-designate, there is no expectation of change. It will require a commitment to accountability and reform we haven’t seen since 2019’s “October revolution.”