What happened in Beirut 12 months ago cannot be rationalized. Authorities allowed massive tons of ammonium nitrate to sit dormant in storage, ready to obliterate a city, yet they remain in power. The corrupt and criminal negligence of a failed state and political class that has inflicted so much death, destruction and suffering on its people for decades is now responsible for the annihilation of a city, its history, its businesses, hundreds of deaths and disappearances, and thousands of injuries.
The explosion has rendered our city unrecognizable. For me, the blast has stripped away my sense of safety. I feel violated. When something like this happens in your home, where you and your family are supposed to feel the safest, that security vanishes.
And the year following the blast has seen one crisis after another. The current fuel shortages and power cuts are another indictment of the corrupt class that is unable to provide the most basic services to its people. We wait in line for hours for gas, we have days with zero electricity, when even the generators can’t keep up, and prices have quadrupled. Now, wildfires rage out of control in the north, a reflection of a complete failure of the state at every single level.
In the lead-up to Aug. 4, every day feels heavier, and the feelings that had settled with time have reemerged — including survivor’s guilt. It could have been me, my son, my husband, a friend or a colleague. It was only due to luck that a shard of glass fell next to my son rather than through him, that I did not lose my sight when the shrapnel flew through my window, while my neighbor did.
I am speaking from a position of privilege, even among those who survived. Hundreds of thousands were plunged into poverty, and many have not been able to rebuild their homes or businesses. This horrific event has come on top of a complete economic collapse, with nearly 50 percent of Lebanon’s citizens now living below the poverty line. The life savings of hard-working people in Lebanon are now worthless, only digits in a zombie banking system — one that is dead but still appears to function, trapping small depositors’ money. Meanwhile, those in positions of power and influence transfer their wealth out of the country. Even with last week’s announcement of billionaire Najib Mikati as the new prime minister-designate, there is no expectation of change. It will require a commitment to accountability and reform we haven’t seen since 2019’s “October revolution.”
Yet in the hours, weeks and months after the blast, we also saw humanity at its best, as people came together to support each other in the absence of government response. It was organic and beautiful to see individuals, community-based organizations and members of the diaspora reach out to those who were most at risk. Still, while international funding came in quickly and generously soon after the blast, the ongoing needs and the speed at which this crisis is evolving require not just funds but also comprehensive and sustained humanitarian and development assistance.
As in any disaster, the most vulnerable people — the LGBTQI+ community, people with disabilities, women, migrant workers and refugees in Beirut — were affected most harshly. The aftermath of the blast, coupled with the economic collapse and the covid-19 pandemic, means they continue to shoulder too much of the burden as work, safe spaces, services and opportunities continue to be denied to them. The queer community in particular has been disproportionally affected, after the largely queer-friendly neighborhoods of the city were destroyed, along with access to many services, housing and safe spaces. One year on, we don’t even know the names of all the victims, a further indictment of the lack of accountability.
While organizations such as Oxfam and partners have been responding to urgent needs — providing shelter, emergency cash, food aid and legal, medical and mental health services — hyperinflation, currency devaluation and instability make the road to recovery a long one. The shared trauma means that access to therapy sessions and other kinds of psychosocial support is as crucial as the physical requirements to rebuild the city.
As we collectively continue to rebuild in Beirut, there must be justice for all those who lost their lives and all those who continue to battle through this shattered city’s recovery. Yet the corrupt system built by Lebanon’s elite has shielded them from accountability. Those implicated must be tried and jailed. We need urgent reforms, an end to impunity for the political ruling class, continued aid and a real plan to rebuild. Without these, there is no justice or just recovery in sight.