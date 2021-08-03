Last month, a federal judge ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is no longer valid, although current DACA recipients were still eligible. While Biden said the decision was “deeply disappointing,” it still comes across as a disconnect with what the current immigrant rights movement is trying to achieve. DACA came out of grass-roots pressure on then-President Barack Obama to protect “dreamers.” It has become the one immigration program that might actually have bipartisan support, yet instead of any bold action from the Biden administration, there is just uncertainty, doubt and resignation. Considering that states such as Arizona — with its strong tradition of immigrant rights organizing — helped deliver Biden the White House, you would think that making DACA permanent legislatively would have already happened.