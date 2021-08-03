Kadhimi is trying to tilt Iraq slightly toward its moderate Arab neighbors and away from revolutionary Iran. This subtle shift was symbolized by several agreements discussed during Kadhimi’s Washington visit. Iraq plans to purchase electricity from Jordan, under an agreement financed partly by the United Arab Emirates. It will connect to the electrical grid of the Gulf Arab countries, wired through Kuwait. And it hopes by 2025 to stop flaring natural gas and instead use it to produce its own power. All three steps will reduce Baghdad’s dependence on Tehran for electricity.