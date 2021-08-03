The good news is that — even though Republican disinformation on vaccines has not let up — the uptick in cases and hospitalizations (virtually all among unvaccinated people) in red-state areas has permeated the right-wing media echo chamber. In Texas, for example, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been among the worst public figures, actively blocking vaccine and mask mandates. Despite his reckless conduct, the Houston Chronicle reports, “More than 65 percent of Texans said they would support vaccine mandates issued by federal, state or local governments; the national average was 64 percent. More than 70 percent of Texans would support vaccine requirements to board an airplane; more than 62 percent would support vaccine mandates for children returning to schools; and 67 percent would support them for students returning to universities.” Now, they just have to let their elected leaders know.