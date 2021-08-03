Most important, he argues that any analysis of the war should consider whether “its strategic cost at any given point was worth prolonging it.” If you are troubled by 20 years of assurances that the war was “winnable” or that it had turned the corner, you are not alone. Cordesman argues we must “honestly assess the steady decline in the integrity and content of the reporting by U.S. official military spokesmen and the degree to which the State Department and USAID gradually ceased to provide any meaningful open source assessments of civil progress and problems.” In other words, we could not measure whether we were winning or even making progress. Perhaps we have not come so far from the useless metric of body counts that disguised our lack of success in Vietnam.