Naturally, most coverage of Afghanistan has centered on the costs and benefits of the United States retaining a small ground force versus a complete departure. Do we continue in a mode of low-risk military operations without the prospect of victory, or do we high-tail it out and let Afghans cope with the results?
But that is not the most critical question. As it did in Vietnam, the United States is leaving Afghanistan without victory and without the real chance of a viable central government capable of defending itself despite having sacrificed extraordinary resources and precious lives. The question we should be asking is why we failed to win.
National security writer Robert Burns begins to answer this in broad strokes in an analysis for the Associated Press: “The United States underestimated how much its presence as an occupier fueled Taliban motivation to fight and limited the Kabul government’s ability to unite. Although [Osama] bin Laden eventually was killed and his al-Qaeda network blunted as an international threat, Afghans are still caught in a cycle of violence and misrule with no end in sight.” In this telling we were “miscast in the lead role of transporting Afghanistan from chaos to stability.”
Carter Malkasian, in a piece for Politico, similarly focuses on a single reality: The presence of U.S. forces “trod on a sense of Afghan identity that incorporated national pride, a long history of fighting outsiders and a religious commitment to defend the homeland. It prodded men and women to defend their honor, their religion and their home.” Put differently, “The Taliban’s ability to link their cause to the very meaning of being Afghan was a crucial factor in America’s defeat.”
Malkasian leaves us, appropriately so, with more questions:
We believed things were possible in Afghanistan — defeat of the Taliban or enabling the Afghan government to stand on its own — that probably were not. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we should have abandoned Afghanistan long ago, given what we knew at the time. It does mean that the strategy could have been better managed to avoid expending resources on objectives that were unlikely to be attained. Less money could have been spent. Fewer lives could have been lost. But that America couldn’t have done much more than muddle along for years in the face of a relentless enemy is the unsatisfying, sometimes frustrating coda to our longest war.
A more detailed, 66-page analysis comes from Anthony Cordesman at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He eschews the “who lost Afghanistan?” sniping, favoring instead a more comprehensive review. “This effort should examine the full range of civil lessons as well as the military lessons that emerged from the entire history of the war — and not simply focus on its end,” he writes. “It should address the fact that the losses in the war were driven as much by failures in nation building and the civil sectors as from the failures in combat. It should acknowledge that the Afghan War — like Vietnam and the two sequential wars the U.S. fought after 2003 in Iraq — were counterinsurgency campaigns and not wars against international terrorism.”
Most important, he argues that any analysis of the war should consider whether “its strategic cost at any given point was worth prolonging it.” If you are troubled by 20 years of assurances that the war was “winnable” or that it had turned the corner, you are not alone. Cordesman argues we must “honestly assess the steady decline in the integrity and content of the reporting by U.S. official military spokesmen and the degree to which the State Department and USAID gradually ceased to provide any meaningful open source assessments of civil progress and problems.” In other words, we could not measure whether we were winning or even making progress. Perhaps we have not come so far from the useless metric of body counts that disguised our lack of success in Vietnam.
Cordesman’s report boils down to a central failure: “The U.S. played a critical role in two decades worth of failures in aid efforts and in shaping failures in Afghan civil governance that did as much to lose the war as from the flaws of outside military support and the erratic and ill-formed efforts to build effective Afghan forces.” Despite attempts to characterize the war as a military exercise, it was ultimately an aggressive form of nation building that was successful in isolated areas but “lacked overall coordination, any serious overall planning, and continuity of effort from late 2001 onwards.”
Cordesman provides a long list of specific failures, such as “instituting a representative government without a functioning and honest electoral system, direct election of representatives from given Districts, and giving the President de facto control over spending and appointments” and a reliance on foreign aid at the expense of developing civil and economic stability. At every turn, we were hampered by our own lack of expertise and by Afghanistan’s “lack of effective military and security forces tied to the government, its lack of effective police and justice systems at the local level, its reliance on surviving power brokers and warlords, its internal ethnic and tribal tensions, and its lack of any solid structure to build upon.” He also cites our entry into Iraq as the cause of “delays in, and under-resourcing of, U.S. efforts to create effective Afghan security forces.”
It’s questionable whether even the most astute political scientists, economists and sociologists could have “fixed” Afghanistan and whether a more focused mission could have been completed in a shorter time. Cordesman’s report is worth reading in full, but it should be the opening bell, not the final word, on our Afghanistan failure.