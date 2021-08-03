Graham made his announcement a day after his home-state governor, Republican Henry McMaster, issued utterly dangerous remarks about the surge in covid-19 cases in South Carolina. During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” he accused health experts of “exaggeration” and “hyperbole” in describing the increase, adding, “We have put the fire out. It’s smoldering in places and could come back up, but the house is not on fire again.” This is dangerously false and will likely contribute to additional vaccine refusal.
Graham would serve his state well by calling up McMaster and telling him to knock off the MAGA disinformation and mandate that state government employees and age-eligible students get vaccinated.
Better yet, Graham could go to the Senate floor when he completes his self-quarantine period. There, he could tell fellow Republicans, such as Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.), to stop downplaying the necessity of vaccination and the threat from covid-19. After that, he might march across the Capitol and tell every House Republican to get vaccinated, mask up and set an example that might save lives. Graham also could go on right-wing media shows to lecture hosts that vaccine denial is based on lies and that broadcasts that include such disinformation puts at risk any audience member who might be listening.
Elected Republicans behaving responsibly on the issue, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), should join Graham and begin to name irresponsible Republican governors who have failed to challenge vaccine disinformation and blocked vaccine mandates. Why not stand up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey? Perhaps McConnell, Graham and other Republicans who fancy themselves as “pro-life” could save lives by going around the country to press local and state governments along with businesses to mandate vaccines.
Asked about the rising number of covid-19 cases in Florida on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied, “At a certain point, leaders are going to have to decide whether to follow public health guidance or follow politics.” Perhaps it is time to take off the gloves and point out the worst actors and the consequences of their actions.
Jeff Zients, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, did note during Monday’s briefing that one-third of the new cases occurred in Texas and Florida. Zients also praised private employers who mandated vaccinations for their employees. Tougher scrutiny is certainly in order.
Because the White House is planning to send a slew of officials around the country this month to tout the administration’s “Build Back Better” plan, they might also use the media attention to denounce irresponsible politicians by name for their life-threatening, anti-mask and anti-vaccine antics. It’s time these reckless politicians became infamous.