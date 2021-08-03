Carey’s biggest obstacle, however, is something he can’t do anything about: his opponents’ political history. Current or former officeholders build up a reservoirs of support in the areas they represent. Election results consistently show they do much better in those areas in congressional primaries, even if they don’t do well in other parts of the district. Four of Carey’s opponents have represented significant parts of the 15th District in the state legislature, and virtually none of those state seats overlap. Based on turnout data from the 2018 GOP primary, more than 80 percent of the district’s Republicans live in areas represented by one of those four state legislative seats.