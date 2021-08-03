Why does this history matter? Because if you think of the Biden presidency as the culmination of an anti-Trumpism, small-d democratic, anti-racism movement, it reshapes your view of what Biden should be doing now. His glee about reaching a deal with a bipartisan group of all-White senators on infrastructure then seems a bit misplaced. So does his downplaying of issues around voting rights. The coalition that put Biden in the White House, of course, embraces child tax credits and infrastructure spending — particularly since Biden and his team have suggested those economic policies will reduce some of the United States’ racial inequality. But this was not a movement to build better roads. It was a movement to stop a racist autocrat, defend democratic values and make sure Black, immigrant, Muslim, transgender and other historically marginalized lives truly matter in this country.