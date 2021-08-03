At the same time, some teachers’ unions, including in New York, are opposing vaccine mandates, which they say should be a “choice” between teachers and their districts. Perhaps de Blasio, the outgoing mayor, can come up with some incentives to make the vaccine more appealing to public employees. How about a hefty bonus for vaccinated teachers? Ironically, many of the same teachers who are vaccine reluctant are also hesitant to return to the classroom out of fear of the virus. This seems like such simple math: Get a vaccine; go back to school.