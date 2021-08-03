We cannot have a healthy society and economy while businesses and individuals are constantly getting yanked around — by fear, by sudden cancellations, by frequently morphing rules for infection-prevention behavior. We also need to get our major cities operating in the usual, pre-pandemic norms. New York’s Midtown office district, while not empty, is still operating at a fraction of normal capacity. Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon, so we have to learn to live with — and, critically, mitigate — the risk. Requiring that people show proof of vaccination to take part in many activities is one way to do this.