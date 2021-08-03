No one is forcing anyone to take a jab, of course. Patrons can still be served outside. Have fun eating or using a treadmill al fresco in January!
“It’s time for people to see the vaccine as literally necessary for living a good and full and healthy life,” de Blasio said. Already, New York (and a few other places) had mandated vaccinations for city workers. Now, de Blasio (D) is showing the most common sense of any U.S. politician when it comes to getting our society back up and running amid the ongoing pandemic threat.
Let’s be clear: A majority of eligible Americans are at least partially vaccinated. But for various reasons, a significant minority of Americans haven’t signed up for the jab. We’ve tried persuasion. We’ve tried lotteries. We’ve tried to be understanding. So far, none of it has been enough.
The spread of the delta variant has changed the contours of the pandemic — and is bringing to a head the issues with our maybe-they’re-vaccinated, maybe-they’re-not approach. Cities, counties and states, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Louisiana, are bringing back mask mandates as covid-19 infections surge. Workplaces — including The Post — have begun postponing the date when employees are scheduled to return for in-person work. The restaurant business is dropping off. Open Table reported that last Thursday reservations in Brooklyn were down almost 50 percent compared to the same day in 2019.
We cannot have a healthy society and economy while businesses and individuals are constantly getting yanked around — by fear, by sudden cancellations, by frequently morphing rules for infection-prevention behavior. We also need to get our major cities operating in the usual, pre-pandemic norms. New York’s Midtown office district, while not empty, is still operating at a fraction of normal capacity. Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon, so we have to learn to live with — and, critically, mitigate — the risk. Requiring that people show proof of vaccination to take part in many activities is one way to do this.
A number of business owners in New York and elsewhere had already begun recognizing this. Celebrity chef Danny Meyer announced last week that he would begin demanding proof of vaccination to dine or work in his restaurants, which range from fast-casual Shake Shack to the Michelin-rated Union Square Café.
The alliance representing Broadway theaters has announced that both patrons and workers need to be fully vaccinated. (Children under the age of 12 are exempt.) The fitness chains Equinox and Soul Cycle did the same on Monday.
Yes, I hear the objections to New York’s forthcoming policy. It is quite possible that people who demonstrably suffered from covid-19 do not need a vaccine. (Full disclosure: I am part of this cohort.) Some people have medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated. And while it’s one thing for employers to require vaccinations doing so for residents and patrons feels like an infringement.
Yes, requiring proof of vaccination is personally intrusive. But we Americans put up with a lot of things in the name of keeping all of us safe, such as security screenings at airports or other vaccinations for school enrollment.
Vaccines are also the most reliable way to keep people healthy. The raging delta variant is mostly, as President Biden recently put it, “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Even as cases surge, breakthrough infections are rare; and those that occur are relatively minor. Almost every hospitalization and death from covid-19 is now among people who did not receive a jab. Yet the spread, and the resulting strain on health-care systems and workers, and other segments of our economy, are a threat to all of us.
Less invasive tactics for covid-19 prevention are less effective and also divisive. Masks, for example, help reduce risk but not as reliably as vaccination does. They are also uncomfortable when worn for long periods.
The unexpectedly swift development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines is one of the greatest achievements of this era. But the vaccines only work if we use them. If it takes an imposition on dining or gym privileges to get us there, so be it. Sometimes, purely voluntary measures are not enough.