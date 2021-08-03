If India cannot start a formal dialogue, it should at least allow its teams to take part in cricket matches with their Pakistani counterparts to defuse tension. If an India-Pakistan cricket series proves unfeasible in the near future, then Delhi should at least allow cricket fans from the Indian side of Kashmir to come and attend matches of the Kashmir Premier League on the other side. If even that isn’t possible, then, at the very least, neither government should prevent international cricketers from playing in the Kashmir Premier League. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that. Kashmiris need a break.