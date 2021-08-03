Anyway, here are a bunch of pictures of me stabbing people, just to emphasize that I think it’s fine. That’s what we’re trying to litigate here, right? Whether I think my behavior is fine? Not how comfortable anyone else is when I do it, or the effect that I have had on others? Well, I think my behavior is fine, and I stab often, as you can see in all these still images of me gutting people with whom I am barely acquainted. I hope this answers your questions.