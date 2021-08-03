If the Biden administration wants to convince the vaccine-hesitant to make better choices, the best thing they could do is speed full approval of the vaccines. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 44 percent of unvaccinated Americans would be more likely to get a vaccine once it is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But right now, the FDA may not decide on full approval for the Pfizer vaccine until January 2022. The agency has not even begun priority review for the Moderna vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson has not filed for full approval. That is ridiculous. With 347 million doses administered, the FDA has never had more safety and efficacy data on a new vaccine. It’s hard to convince wary Americans to put a vaccine into their body if the government won’t give it full approval.