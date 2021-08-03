A vaccine passport would of course affect more people, which makes it feel more intrusive, even though in principle it is less so: You don’t have to get a vaccine in New York; you just can’t dine indoors without one. And it’s understandable that conservatives tend to think of their old existence as the natural state of affairs. But it’s actually highly abnormal — and since the outbreak of covid-19 has pushed us a little closer toward the historical “normal,” arguably our willingness to infringe on personal liberty should get more “normal” too.