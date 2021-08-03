State fish and wildlife agencies and their regulatory commissions generally kept the promise to manage wolf populations scientifically and professionally, as game species. Wolves were hunted, but mostly in line with what the Boone and Crockett Club defines as “fair chase”: hunting in “a manner that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the game animals” or that brings “no dishonor to either the hunter, the hunted, or the environment.” As a lifelong hunter, I believe that these elements are essential to the notion of sportsmanship.