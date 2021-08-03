In the most recent blow to our efforts to find justice, Iraqi authorities vetoed two draft laws — one in the national parliament and the other in the regional parliament of Kurdistan — aimed at establishing a court to address international crimes, as current judicial courts are not equipped to handle such complex matters of international law. While Yazidis have urged the International Criminal Court to consider Islamic State criminal cases and the U.N. Security Council to establish a special tribunal, neither has come to fruition. It is unclear if Iraqi judicial reform is likely or possible in the near future.